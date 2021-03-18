Omaha firm to pay $150,000 to settle allegations it polluted part of Little Papio, Thomas Creeks

A concrete recycling company will pay a $150,000 penalty to settle allegations that it polluted a stretch of the Thomas and Papillion Creeks in northwest Omaha.

Swain Construction, which is located west of Northwest High School and just above the junction of the two creeks, settled with the Environmental Protection Agency over allegations that it violated the Clean Water Act.

As part of the settlement, the company also will restore damaged sections of the creeks.

The EPA said Thursday that Swain shoved concrete rubble, construction debris, and other pollutants into the two creeks, affecting about 1,300 feet of stream channel.

Additionally, it didn't have protections in place to keep pollutant-containing water from flowing into Thomas Creek.

Under the Clean Water Act, companies are required to have permits to undertake some of these activities. The permits set parameters and allow for oversight. Swain did not have a permit, according to the EPA, which conducted two inspections at the plant in 2019.

Greg Armstrong, owner of Swain Construction, said in a statement that the company takes environmental protection seriously.