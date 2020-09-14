Omaha Fisher House, offering free 'homelike' lodging for patients' families, opens on VA campus

A home away from home for the families of patients at the VA Medical Center opened last week in Omaha.
The 13,000-square-foot, $8 million Fisher House features 16 brightly decorated hotel-type suites, along with shared kitchen, dining and laundry facilities; common rooms; and a patio.
It is next to the medical center, and families may stay there for free while a veteran is receiving care through the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.
“It’s a homelike environment, comfortable and welcoming,” Colleen Vonderhaar, manager of the house, said in a video tour posted on Facebook. “Everyone who stays here is going through a similar situation, so that sense of community within the house is really important.”
The Omaha Fisher House is the 88th to open at a U.S. VA or military hospital (and the first in Nebraska) since New York real estate developer and philanthropist Zachary Fisher started the Fisher House Foundation in 1990.
The foundation began work on the house in July 2019. It was built with donations on VA-owned land at the corner of 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue where a gym and temporary buildings once stood. Now that it’s complete, the Fisher House will be turned over to the VA.
“This is another exciting addition to our Omaha VA Medical Center campus,” B. Don Burman, the health care system’s director, said in a statement.
Barb Yllescas-Vorthmann of Treynor, Iowa, stayed at Fisher Houses in Landstuhl, Germany, and Washington, D.C., after her son, Capt. Rob Yllescas of Osceola, Nebraska, was severely injured by a mine in Afghanistan. He later died of his wounds.
“It’s just like being at home. In fact, a lot of us agreed it was better than home,” Yllescas-Vorthmann told The World-Herald in 2019. “They were a blessing in one of the darkest times in my life.”
