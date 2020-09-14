Omaha Fisher House, offering free 'homelike' lodging for patients' families, opens on VA campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A home away from home for the families of patients at the VA Medical Center opened last week in Omaha.

The 13,000-square-foot, $8 million Fisher House features 16 brightly decorated hotel-type suites, along with shared kitchen, dining and laundry facilities; common rooms; and a patio.

It is next to the medical center, and families may stay there for free while a veteran is receiving care through the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

“It’s a homelike environment, comfortable and welcoming,” Colleen Vonderhaar, manager of the house, said in a video tour posted on Facebook. “Everyone who stays here is going through a similar situation, so that sense of community within the house is really important.”

The Omaha Fisher House is the 88th to open at a U.S. VA or military hospital (and the first in Nebraska) since New York real estate developer and philanthropist Zachary Fisher started the Fisher House Foundation in 1990.