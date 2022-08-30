Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil

Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weeded area along a rocky cliff in the Missouri River.

His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream.

The Omaha man fought to release his lure, yanking, twisting and turning this way and that. He even tried to break his line so he could get back to his hunt for a tournament-winning bass, but it wouldn’t budge. Instead, he was forced to paddle his kayak to what he thought was nothing more than a piece of the fallen cliff.

When he got there, Moore found that he had snagged not just a rock, but something better — even better than the largemouth bass he had been searching for all morning.

Moore, 52, who has been fishing since he was 2 years old, had caught the biggest catch of his life — a 90 million-year-old fossil of the vertebrae of a Xiphactinus. Xiphactinus were bony fish that swam in the shallow ocean waters that once covered Nebraska at the time of dinosaurs.

“This surpasses any of my accomplishments or anything in life, really. It's bizarre,” Moore said. “It's just crazy. The fact that a modern-day fisherman actually catches a prehistoric fish that dates back to 90 million years ago.”

When he first discovered the fossil, Moore thought it was just a catfish skeleton or something only a few years old, so he snapped a quick picture of it for a Facebook post and left the fossil behind. Soon after, friends began commenting on his post, telling him he had found something much bigger than he originally thought.

Moore started researching the area near Lewis and Clark Lake where he discovered the fossil and found that the waterway is controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Corps officials directed him to a retired science teacher with permission to excavate in the area.

With help from a GPS pin on the photo, the duo traveled back to the place where the fossil was last seen. Now, it will be in an exhibition at the Lewis and Clark Lake Visitor Center and available for future research.

A big factor in the fossil's retrieval and state of preservation can be owed to the timing, according to Shane Tucker, highway paleontologist for the State of Nebraska.

Had it been found any later or earlier in the day, the river may have fluctuated and hidden the fossil under its rough waters, but it stuck out perfectly. Additionally, if Moore hadn’t come across it that day, the flowing water could have washed the ancient vertebrae away forever.

It was entirely up to chance and pure luck, Tucker said.

“It's a good thing he found it when he did, reported it and it's going somewhere where it's going to be taken care of and used for an exhibit,” he said. “If it had been in the winter, we would have ice freezing on the shore of the river. With that, more than likely there would have been some damage done to the individual vertebrae. Or, if we had a flood, it would be covered up with sand, unknown to anyone.”

Nebraska has been home to many similar fossil finds of a variety of prehistoric, underwater animals, Tucker said, such as a Mosasaurus, a large ancient reptile. While the Xiphactinus fossil wasn’t a rare find in terms of species type, it still was a once-in-a-lifetime catch.

“The majority of the great discoveries are usually by somebody that stumbles across them,” Tucker said. “For him to catch his hook on a rock and it just happened to have a fish in it, that's really unique and probably the only time that'll probably ever happen.”

While Moore isn’t planning to take up fossil hunting as a hobby, he said he always will have an eye out for another big find.

“It's just different, but I don't think it's gonna keep me from doing what I love, which is fishing.”