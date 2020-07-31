Omaha food truck patio Trucks and Taps has a full-service bar

“We wanted a place where people could go to different food trucks and have a beer or margarita,” Wyatt said.

They’re offering several perks for food truck operators, including electric hookups and reusable stainless steels trays with paper mats for customers who eat on the patio.

Not having to use generators saves the truck owners money and keeps the site quiet, and the trays cut garbage by 75% while reducing the cost of disposable containers, he said.

A weekly schedule of available trucks at Trucks and Taps will be on social media starting next week. They plan to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

They hope to operate as many months as possible, and transition to takeout and delivery during the winter. They won’t use a third-party delivery services so they can offer workers year-round employment.

So far, Trucks and Taps has been popular with outdoor diners. About 80% of the people who came last week ate on the patio, even in 95-degree weather.

“There’s a great breeze here,” Wyatt said.