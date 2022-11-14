Omaha forecast calls for temperatures more like January than November

A cold front dropping down from the Dakotas will make it seem more like January than November this week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

"It will be cold and stay cold for awhile," Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. "It will be more like January than November and we could even be approaching a record low (temperature) on Friday."

The average temperatures for mid-November in Omaha are in the upper 40s with lows typically in the mid-30s. A high of 37 is forecast for Monday, followed by highs of 33 on Tuesday and 30 on Wednesday, she said.

There is a chance for light snow on Monday as well, Gross said. The forecast calls for about half an inch of snow falling in the Omaha area with up to 1 inch hitting the ground in southeast Nebraska, she said.

"The rest of the week appears dry," Gross said. "Otherwise, it's just going to be cold."

High temperatures throughout the week are not expected to rise above 37 degrees. The low temperature in Omaha on Friday is forecast to be 10 degrees, threatening the record of 8 degrees set in 1880 and matched in 1881 and 1914, Gross said.

The high for Thursday is predicted to be 29 degrees with a low in the teens. The top temperature for Friday is only expected to be 26 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rebound slightly on Saturday with a high of 32 degrees forecast when Nebraska takes on Wisconsin in the Huskers' final home game of the season. The high Sunday is expected to top out at 36 degrees.

"The only really windy day that we expect to see is on Thursday," Gross said. "The winds, possibly, could be blowing at 25 to 30 mph. That will make it feel even colder than it is."