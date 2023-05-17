As French and American flags whipped behind them in the breeze, Mayor Jean Stothert and Isigny-Omaha Intercom Président Patrick Thomines signed an agreement linking Omaha with the French region encompassing the D-Day landing sites, including Omaha Beach.

The brief signing ceremony before about 40 people at the Gene Leahy Mall was the culmination of a four-year project to unite Omaha with Isigny-Omaha Intercom, a consortium of 59 townships in Normandy, France, through the Sister Cities program.

“It’s an honor and a privilege for Omaha to formalize our Sister City relationship,” Stothert said. “History brings us together. This is truly the beginning of a very, very special friendship.”

Under the arrangement, the two regions will engage in cultural, educational, and business exchanges through what the Sister Cities organization calls “citizen diplomacy.”

Omaha has six other sister cities: Shizuoka, Japan; Braunschweig, Germany; Šiauliai, Lithuania; Naas, Ireland; Xalapa, Mexico; and Yantai, China. An agreement with Carlentini, Italy, is in the works.

The villages near Omaha Beach that make up the Intercom mostly have only a few hundred residents each. Isigny-sur-Mer, the Intercom’s namesake city, has a population of about 3,700. The entire Isigny-Omaha region numbers about 27,000.

The friendship between the two regions is rooted in the link between Omaha and Omaha Beach, one of five code names for the landing beaches used on D-Day.

The reason one of the sites was named for Omaha has never been proven. But in 2008, World-Herald reporter Henry J. Cordes uncovered a possible link through Omahan Gayle Eyler, a carpenter who helped remodel the London office of U.S. Army Gen. Omar Bradley. After the war, Eyler served for many years as a building inspector for the City of Omaha.

Bradley picked the names of the target beaches, and decades later Eyler, who died in 2003, told relatives he understood the general had named Omaha and Utah Beaches after the homes belonging to him and another carpenter. Historians consider the story to be plausible.

In October 2019, Stothert led an Omaha delegation in a visit to Isigny, including stops at the D-Day beaches and the Normandy American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer.

Thomines and a small contingent from Isigny will remain in Omaha for a few days, and will be the guests at a banquet Friday night at the Field Club.

He thanked Omahans for what he described as a “warm welcome,” and he thanked Americans for helping to liberate France from German occupation during World War II.

“There is always a possibility for peace ... but we do not forget those who fought to bring us freedom,” Thomines said. “Long live Omaha!”

