Omaha Freedom Festival planned for Juneteenth to be a celebration, reflection for all ages

Family-friendly activities, free food, a concert and chances to reflect on the historical significance of the day — the Omaha Freedom Festival planned for Saturday has it all.

The inaugural celebration of the Juneteenth holiday held at the Malcolm X Memorial Outdoor Amphitheatre will kick things off at noon. A lineup of family-friendly and educational activities is planned throughout the afternoon.

Juneteenth is a celebration that marks the day in 1865 when a quarter-million slaves in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Multiple activities are planned in Omaha to celebrate the day.

The Freedom Festival is hosted by Freedomtainment, a new nonprofit started by North Omaha natives Calvin Williams and Tim Andersen.

The festival is free from noon to 5 p.m. with parking available in the corner lot of 33rd and Evans Streets, and at Salem Baptist Church, where a shuttle service will be provided.

A concert featuring local and national performers will run from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets must be purchased for evening entertainment before the event.