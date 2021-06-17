Omaha Freedom Festival planned for Juneteenth to be a celebration, reflection for all ages

Family-friendly activities, free food, a concert and chances to reflect on the historical significance of the day — the Omaha Freedom Festival planned for Saturday has it all.
The inaugural celebration of the Juneteenth holiday held at the Malcolm X Memorial Outdoor Amphitheatre will kick things off at noon. A lineup of family-friendly and educational activities is planned throughout the afternoon.
Juneteenth is a celebration that marks the day in 1865 when a quarter-million slaves in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Multiple activities are planned in Omaha to celebrate the day.
The Freedom Festival is hosted by Freedomtainment, a new nonprofit started by North Omaha natives Calvin Williams and Tim Andersen.
The festival is free from noon to 5 p.m. with parking available in the corner lot of 33rd and Evans Streets, and at Salem Baptist Church, where a shuttle service will be provided.
A concert featuring local and national performers will run from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets must be purchased for evening entertainment before the event.
General admission tickets are $25, and VIP tickets are available at $50. Both can be purchased at omahafreedomfestival.com/.
Each attendee, including children, must have a free day pass for admission. The passes can be downloaded through Eventbrite and will not be available on location.
The festival schedule includes:
Noon — A performance by the Mount Calvary marching band
12:30 p.m. — Emancipation Proclamation reading in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Black Studies Program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha
12:30 p.m. — Omaha Children’s Museum Bubble Station
1 p.m. — Will Brown memorial presentation
1 p.m. — Bike and helmet raffle with MMA fighter Houston Alexander
1:30 p.m. — Omaha City Council member Juanita Johnson speaks on the main stage
2 p.m. — Eric Ewing with the Great Plains History Museum shares the history of Martin Luther King’s visit to Omaha
2:30 p.m. — Omaha Star newspaper reflects on Juneteenth
3 p.m. — Music by John Primer, an electric blues singer
3:45 p.m. — Various local artists perform
5:30 p.m. — All attendees must exit the fenced-in festival area to prepare for the concert
6 p.m. — Early admission for VIP ticket holders
6:30 p.m. — General admission begins
In addition to the Freedom Festival, a Juneteenth celebration is planned at the Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St., for 5 p.m. Saturday. The community center and event venue will also host a Juneteenth “Just Ride” bike ride beginning 6 p.m. at Culxr House and winding through north downtown.
The Taste of North Omaha runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Eagle’s Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Parkway. The event is centered on local food vendors, but will include other North Omaha businesses.
On Friday, a historical marker in remembrance of Will Brown and lynching in America is to be unveiled at the Douglas County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m.
The event will include music, prayer and remarks from the Equal Justice Initiative.
The NAACP of Omaha’s annual Juneteenth parade was again canceled this year because of COVID-19. The decision was based on Douglas County Health Department statistics.
“As a branch, we understand the significance of coming together as a community to educate and highlight the historical relevance of Juneteenth; we also understand that community safety comes first,” said Vickie Young, president of the NAACP Omaha branch, in a press release.
With COVID precautions in mind, the Freedom Festival will encourage social distancing and maintain a set occupancy throughout the day.
There will also be COVID-19 vaccinations available at the festival, provided by the Charles Dew Health Center Inc. in partnership with the Douglas County Health Department.
They will administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older at the festival from noon to 5:30 p.m. Those 18 and younger must have a guardian present.
