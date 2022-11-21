Omaha fundraiser features raffles for elaborate Christmas tree packages

Omahans have a few more days to get in the Christmas spirit and help a worthy cause at the Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees.

The annual fundraiser, which allows attendees to enter raffles for a chance to take home elaborate Christmas tree packages donated by local businesses and organizations, runs daily through Saturday, excluding Thanksgiving Day, at the Tangier Shrine Center near 84th Street and West Center Road.

Entry to the event is $2 for those 13 and older and free for those 12 and younger. Raffle tickets are $1 each. The hours for each day can be found at tangiershrine.com.

This event has been held since 2017, excluding 2020 because of the pandemic, Tangier Shrine marketing specialist Bridget Brooks said. This year’s festival includes around 57 trees plus a special tree from the Nebraska Lottery.

All ticketed attendees who are 19 and older can enter into the drawing for the lottery tree, which is complete with scratch tickets, Brooks said.

The winner of each tree will be selected at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winners will get to take home their trees and all of the prizes that come with them on Sunday.

Some businesses stuck with a theme relevant to their industry, such as the tree from McDonald’s operator Leonard Management, which has hamburger and ice cream cone-shaped ornaments. The tree donated by Amazon comes with Echo and Ring products.

Some trees were more geared toward kids, with toys and games, while others featured adult-focused packages that included whiskey or cigars. Some packages also included gift cards or cash.

Each tree is valued between $500 and $4,000, Brooks said.

All proceeds from the event go toward keeping the Tangier Shrine up and running, which allows the organization to continue its mission of helping children with disabilities access health care, Brooks said.

The Tangier Shrine works to provide free transportation for Omaha-area families to and from the Shriners Children’s Twin Cities hospital, where they can receive specialized health care services at no cost, Brooks said.

“This fundraiser enables us to do the work that we do for the transportation of kids to those hospitals,” she said.

Warren Nyffeler stopped by the festival on Saturday. He said he has visited the past three times. He said he planned to put at least one ticket in almost every tree’s raffle. Though he never has won, he said it’s more about the fun.

“It's great supporting the Shriners first and foremost, and it’s a fun family activity,” he said.

Jane and Lisa Gurney also visited the festival Saturday. While Jane had been the previous year, Lisa said it was her first time. With 125 raffle tickets between them, they planned to put several into each tree’s raffle.

“It puts you in the Christmas spirit,” Jane said. “You know the money is going back to a worthy cause.”