Omaha funeral home owner says bodies, cremated remains not disturbed by fire
Omaha funeral home owner says bodies, cremated remains not disturbed by fire

funeral home

A fire was reported at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home shortly after midnight and brought under control about 1 a.m. Sunday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A fire at an Omaha funeral home did not disturb two bodies inside or any cremated remains, the owner said Sunday. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the Good Shepherd Funeral Home near 24th and J Streets just after midnight Saturday, an Omaha Fire Department spokesman said. The blaze was under control at 1:04 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Three residents of an apartment above the funeral home were displaced. Michael Hoy, the mortuary's owner, said he's thankful that there were no injuries and that no remains were affected. 

"The damage was primarily confined to the office area," Hoy said. "I am very grateful that I didn't have to phone any families and say their loved ones were destroyed."

Services for the two people that had been prepared for burial went on uninterrupted Saturday at other locations, Hoy said. All cremated remains have been accounted for and are available to be picked up, he said. 

Operations have been moved to the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory in Council Bluffs while Good Shepherd is being cleaned up. The phone number for the mortuary, 402-505-9260, is still in operation. 

Officials estimate the damage to the building at $80,000 and the damage to its contents at $75,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

