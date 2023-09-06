That zucchini that’s been languishing on the kitchen counter? The kale that no one wants to eat anymore?
Laura Stastny has the perfect solution for those extra vegetables and fruits you don’t know what to do with: Donate them to Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
“People don’t realize how much of our food budget goes to produce every year,” the organization's executive director said.
In a typical summer week, the organization goes through 18 to 24 cases of produce, or about 300 to 600 pounds.
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab is currently caring for 312 animals. So far this year, it has taken in 5,680.
“We still have four more months, and I can tell you right now, our high number is generally in the 7,000 range,” she said. “We definitely will beat that.”
In May, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab had 1,584 animals at its Baldwin Wildlife Center at 9777 M St. in Omaha, the highest number in the group’s 24-year history.
That’s prime baby season for mammals such as rabbits and squirrels and for songbirds.
“We can already use more space,” she said of the center, which opened in November 2021. “We’ve definitely filled it up. “
Stasnty said she’s been running into a lot of people who have surplus from their gardens. Things that the animals can use are kale, cabbage, carrots, zucchini, squash, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, green beans and peas, any berries, apples and pears.
They do not want tomatoes, cucumbers or peppers of any kind. They cannot use spinach or chard. Those vegetables do not fit into the diet of most wildlife.
“Kale is the one we go through a lot of,” Stastny said. “It’s a good green for them to eat. We have some people that plant kale and things we use for us and bring it in regularly. We also have people who bring us eggs from their chickens.”
Beet tops and dandelion leaves also are a source of food, as long as they haven’t been treated with a pesticide. Another need is dry puppy food.
Any animal that is not a carnivore needs the produce in their diet that they would normally find in the wild. Even 30 percent of the diet of foxes and coyotes is produce.
Because the staff doesn’t have time to forage for wild plants, garden produce fills the bill.
“We try to mimic the types of fruit and plants they would be eating in the wild,” Stastny said. “Kale is a hot item because everybody eats it.”
While animal guests have started to dwindle now that many of the babies from spring are being released, the need is constant. Squirrels have a second litter in August, opossums have a late summer litter, and rabbits breed until September.
Donated produce can be dropped off at the group’s lobby.
“If they don’t have produce but want to contribute, they can always give cash, and we can buy produce from our vendors,” Stastny said.
