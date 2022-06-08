Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage

Cirian’s Farmers Market at 49th and Leavenworth Streets was closed Wednesday as staff assessed damage from Tuesday night’s hailstorm.
Gardeners across a swath of Omaha were doing the same, many lamenting the loss of entire crops.
Nearly all of the unprotected vegetable and flower plants at Cirian’s Farmers Market, 4911 Leavenworth St., are gone after they were pummeled Tuesday night by hail.
COLTON CIRIAN
“It just looked like a snowstorm and a tornado came through here just at once,” Cirian co-owner Austin Cirian said.
Nearly all of the unprotected vegetable and flower plants at Cirian’s are gone, he said, after being pummeled by the hail. He estimates that the storm will cost the business $25,000 to $30,000.
Farther west, staff at the Westlake Ace Hardware stores on both 55th and Center Streets and 84th Street and West Center Road said they had only minor damage with a few dinged-up plants.
“We’re trying to clean them up now and see what we can salvage,” said Janell Hunt, assistant manager at the 55th Street store. “I thought it would have been worse. I live only a few blocks away, and hail blew holes through my awning and trashed my apple tree.”
Plants damaged at Cirian's Farmers Market are seen early Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night hailstorm damaged areas of midtown Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Because Hunt had to start work early Wednesday, she didn’t have time to assess her garden beds.
“I’ll just cry when I get home,” she said.
John Porter of Nebraska Extension for Douglas-Sarpy Counties recommends that all gardeners take some time to assess the damage to their vegetables and flowers.
Any leaves on perennials that have big holes or tears should be pruned, he said. Most will grow back.
Porter said that despite a big loss of leaves from the hail, not much serious tree damage was reported.
“If you are talking annuals, if the majority of the plant is damaged or the main stem is broken, it’s probably gone,” he said. “If they get broken, they won’t grow back.”
Many plants at Cirian's Farmers Market were damaged after a Tuesday night hailstorm in Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
If annuals such as peppers or tomatoes were destroyed, he said, most can be replanted.
Master gardeners were at the Extension Office at 80th Street and West Center Road Wednesday morning assessing damage and pruning flowers growing there. Hostas took the brunt of the damage.
“If leaves are broken off or damaged beyond repair, we’re going to prune them,” he said. “If they are just slightly damaged, we’ll leave them and see how they go.”
Cirian said they have been in contact with several of their greenhouses and will have trucks bringing in flower and vegetable replacements as soon as Thursday, with more arriving Friday.
“We’re trying to call anybody and everybody to see what we can do to help get people’s stuff replaced,” he said, “and do somewhat of a garden for the rest of the season.”
Photos: Hailstorm hits Omaha
Maureen Weverka, a Nebraska Master Gardener intern, cleans up hosta plants after a Tuesday evening hailstorm damaged plants in parts of Omaha. Photographed Wednesday outside the Nebraska Extension Office for Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mick Ruff, with AGR Roofing & Construction, on Wednesday assesses the damage on a home near 49th Avenue and B Streets after a Tuesday evening hailstorm ripped through parts of Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tomato plant is broken after a Tuesday evening hailstorm damaged plants in parts of Omaha. Photographed Wednesday at the Morton Meadows Community Garden.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mick Ruff, with AGR Roofing & Construction, on Wednesday assesses the damage on a home near 49th Avenue and B Street after a Tuesday evening hailstorm ripped through parts of Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plants in the Morton Meadows Community Garden show damage Wednesday after a Tuesday evening hailstorm ripped through parts of Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plants damaged at Cirian's Farmers Market are seen early Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night hailstorm damaged Midtown Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Colton Cirian sorts through damaged plants Wednesday morning at Cirian's Farmers Market after a Tuesday night hailstorm.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Phil Cirian cleans up leaves and debris from damaged plants Wednesday morning at Cirian's Farmers Market after a Tuesday night hailstorm.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Plants damaged at Cirian's Farmers Market are seen early Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night hailstorm damaged Midtown Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Many plants at Cirian's Farmers Market were damaged after a Tuesday night hailstorm in Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Austin Cirian sorts through damaged plants Wednesday morning at Cirian's Farmers Market after a Tuesday night hailstorm.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Rick Trapani clears out a storm drain Tuesday evening after a car got stuck in floodwaters near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha. Rain and hail from a storm pelted the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jerry Swiercek uses a leaf blower to clear hail and leaves stripped from trees Tuesday evening following a hailstorm outside the home he shares with his wife, Annette, at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Trapani clears out a storm drain after a car got stuck in floodwaters near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha on Tuesday evening. Rain and hail from a storm pelted the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juana Castillo holds hailstones of up to 1.5 inches in diameter outside her home at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha on Tuesday evening.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail damaged the side of a house near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha on Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juana Castillo sweeps her sidewalk of hail and leaves that were stripped from trees following a Tuesday evening hailstorm outside her home near 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A river of hail floats down 43rd Avenue on Tuesday evening as a storm dumps hail and rain.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A severe thunderstorm that moved through Omaha Tuesday evening dropped hail in parts of town.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail piled up in Omaha yards Tuesday night after a hailstorm moved through parts of the city.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter accumulated Tuesday evening in a yard following a hailstorm at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Leaves and hail clogged storm drains in Omaha after a hailstorm Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail piled up in yards after a hailstorm moved through Omaha Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Brown cleans hail and tree debris off of his vehicle after a storm moved through Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Brown cleans hail and tree debris off of his vehicle Tuesday after a storm blew through.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail piled up in yards after a Tuesday evening storm swept through parts of Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Leavenworth Street floods Tuesday evening after a storm dumped hail and rain on the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
