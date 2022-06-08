Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage

Cirian’s Farmers Market at 49th and Leavenworth Streets was closed Wednesday as staff assessed damage from Tuesday night’s hailstorm.

Gardeners across a swath of Omaha were doing the same, many lamenting the loss of entire crops.

“It just looked like a snowstorm and a tornado came through here just at once,” Cirian co-owner Austin Cirian said.

Nearly all of the unprotected vegetable and flower plants at Cirian’s are gone, he said, after being pummeled by the hail. He estimates that the storm will cost the business $25,000 to $30,000.

Farther west, staff at the Westlake Ace Hardware stores on both 55th and Center Streets and 84th Street and West Center Road said they had only minor damage with a few dinged-up plants.

“We’re trying to clean them up now and see what we can salvage,” said Janell Hunt, assistant manager at the 55th Street store. “I thought it would have been worse. I live only a few blocks away, and hail blew holes through my awning and trashed my apple tree.”

Because Hunt had to start work early Wednesday, she didn’t have time to assess her garden beds.

“I’ll just cry when I get home,” she said.

John Porter of Nebraska Extension for Douglas-Sarpy Counties recommends that all gardeners take some time to assess the damage to their vegetables and flowers.

Any leaves on perennials that have big holes or tears should be pruned, he said. Most will grow back.

Porter said that despite a big loss of leaves from the hail, not much serious tree damage was reported.

“If you are talking annuals, if the majority of the plant is damaged or the main stem is broken, it’s probably gone,” he said. “If they get broken, they won’t grow back.”

If annuals such as peppers or tomatoes were destroyed, he said, most can be replanted.

Master gardeners were at the Extension Office at 80th Street and West Center Road Wednesday morning assessing damage and pruning flowers growing there. Hostas took the brunt of the damage.

“If leaves are broken off or damaged beyond repair, we’re going to prune them,” he said. “If they are just slightly damaged, we’ll leave them and see how they go.”

Cirian said they have been in contact with several of their greenhouses and will have trucks bringing in flower and vegetable replacements as soon as Thursday, with more arriving Friday.

“We’re trying to call anybody and everybody to see what we can do to help get people’s stuff replaced,” he said, “and do somewhat of a garden for the rest of the season.”

