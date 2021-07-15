Omaha gets about half an inch of rain overnight; forecast looks dry

The rain that fell in the Omaha area Wednesday night into Thursday may be all we see for a while, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Aside from a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, the forecasts for the next several days aren't calling for precipitation, said Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based in Valley.

With the .48 of an inch of rain that was recorded at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, the city has had 17.54 inches of rain as of Thursday. Typically, Nicolaisen said, Omaha is at 17.4 inches of rain on that date.

The Millard Airport reported .52 of an inch of rain. Lincoln reported .54 of an inch, Florence reported .25, Blair reported .17 and Valley reported .13. Beatrice reported 1.53 inches of rain.

Tornadoes were reported overnight in central Iowa, Nicolaisen said.