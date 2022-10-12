Omaha gets first significant rain in nearly 3 weeks

It wasn't a lot of rain, but Omaha received its first significant precipitation in nearly three weeks overnight.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported .36 inches of rain, while .42 was recorded at the Millard Airport.

It was the first significant rainfall in the city since Sept. 23, when .18 of an inch of rain fell, said meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service office in Valley. Omaha has received 20.7 inches of rain this year, 7.16 inches below normal.

Thunderstorms rolled along the Interstate 80 corridor Tuesday night into Wednesday, passing through Omaha and into southwest Iowa. The weather service received one report of 1-inch hail from a spot three miles west-southwest of the Millard area. Smaller hail was reported in other areas.

The Lincoln Airport recorded .51 of an inch of precipitation, and .57 fell in Beatrice. Harlan, Iowa, topped the charts with .76 of an inch of rain.

The weather service's forecast calls for strong northwest winds gusting to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. A fire watch is in effect for portions of the area through Thursday.