An 11-year-old Omaha girl ended her strong run Thursday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but bee officials said they have a feeling she will be back.

Sarah Fernandes was the youngest of the 11 spellers who made it to the finals of the national bee, held in National Harbor, Maryland.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said, adding she was “very shocked” to reach the finals. “I never expected it. But I’m very happy and proud.”

Sarah was eliminated in the first round of Thursday's finals after misspelling the word leguleian, which refers to a lawyer whose methods are petty, underhanded or disreputable.

Sarah, who is a student at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School in Millard, is the second in her family to reach the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Her older sister Hannah qualified for the national event twice.

Sarah said she was inspired by Hannah.

“She gave me the idea that maybe I could spell on the huge stage at nationals if I wanted to,” Sarah said.

A studious and persistent student, Sarah’s method of competing involves closing “my eyes so I can get rid of distractions around me.” She also mulls over the word the pronouncer gives her. But she doesn’t put too much pressure on herself.

“I like to just give my best to spell my word,” Sarah said. “I would say you should just be proud of yourself no matter the result.”

Her coach Scott Remer, who coached five other finalists in this year’s bee, described Sarah as a quick and poised learner.

“I teach her something once, and she starts using it right away,” he said. Sarah can “figure out patterns and recognize those patterns” in words.

“For how young she is, she’s very poised and confident on stage,” Remer added.

Sarah is also a gifted musician. Last year, at the age of 10, she played piano at a recital at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City. Sarah earned the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall by placing first in the young musicians category of the American Protégé 2022 International Piano and Strings Competition.

Two Nebraskans have won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has generally been held annually since 1925. Virginia Hogan of Omaha won the 1929 competition by spelling luxuriance correctly. Jennifer Reinke of Deshler won the 1967 competition by spelling chihuahua.

Sarah's mother, Sharmila Braganza, said she was just hoping that her daughter can have fun with the final round, no matter the outcome. Her daughter practices many hours a day, but sometimes a spelling bee comes down to a single tricky word.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you don't. That's because luck is a big factor," Braganza said. "I think she's already accomplished way more than she set out to do. I couldn't ask for anything more."