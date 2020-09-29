Omaha Gives ends after eight years; SHARE Omaha picks up where it left off

Some nonprofit leaders probably are wondering how SHARE Omaha will duplicate the buzz caused by Omaha Gives.

Maas said she thinks that will move over to Giving Tuesday.

“SHARE Omaha hosted the first Giving Tuesday for the community,” she said. “We saw organizations get creative in similar ways and with similar energy that we all felt in Omaha Gives. That gave us confidence that ingenuity will continue.”

Cities across the nation have their own SHARE websites. Maas said SHARE Omaha recently purchased the original software from the first SHARE group and is planning to roll out technology enhancements about a year from now.

“It will be more useful, more intuitive and have better connectivity,” she said.

The potential in those improvements and the new path for the foundation and SHARE Omaha make both Baker and Maas confident about the future of philanthropy in the metropolitan area.

“Omaha Gives was never intended to go on in perpetuity,” said Baker, who was intensely involved in its inception. “There is no better time to end it than when SHARE Omaha is getting more relevant.”