Grasslands Unlimited is adding pollinator habitat to Omaha, one median and intersection at a time.

Founder Trevor Pellerite said a group of volunteers started with two medians as part of a pilot program this spring and hopes to expand to 15 to 20 more in the next three years.

“We’re calling it our urban pocket prairie campaign,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is partner with the City of Omaha to basically create pollinator habitat in marginal unused spaces around the city.”

The group is focusing on roadsides, medians and intersections that are filled sometimes with turf grass but more often are full of weeds that the city must spend tax dollars mowing and spraying.

The goal is to convert those marginal areas into pollinator habitat that benefits birds and butterflies while requiring less maintenance in the future once the new beds are established.

He said the city’s response so far has been positive.

“They seem pretty excited to have a new group involved in maintaining these spots,” Pellerite said.

The group uses plants that stay short enough not to impede traffic, that are drought tolerant and that won’t need to be watered, and those that can handle some road salt

Long-headed coneflower, butterfly milkweed, golden Alexander and asters are among the plants they’ve used. Seeds come from Prairie Legacy Inc. in Western, Nebraska, and those they harvest themselves. Plants have been sourced from Midwest Natives Nursery in Lincoln.

“I could not be more thrilled with how the first one looks,” Pellerite said. “Almost every plant we planted is alive and thriving in this one median.”

It’s located at 114th and Davenport Streets. The others is on the frontage road near 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

The small group, which is looking for new members, is interested in supporting pollinators and sustainability. Go to grasslandsunlimited.org for information.

Pellerite also transformed his own property when he moved here from Colorado, where he was attending law school. He’s now earning his master’s in biology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he’s studying the impact of road side restoration on small mammal communities.

“One of the first things we did is kill our entire front lawn. We have planted the entire thing with native wildflowers and native prairie grasses,” he said. “There’s nothing more gratifying than watching your neighbors mow and water their grass on 90-degree days and you can just go out and enjoy your wildflowers. This is pretty much no maintenance.”

Pellerite said he’s hoping that the group’s small-scale restoration programs will ultimately persuade the city to change its policies to be even more sustainable and prairie-friendly.

He and other members are trying to make the world a better place using all the tools at their disposal.

“I think we’ve been able to do something really incredible in a few months with a few hundred dollars and a couple of dedicated volunteers,” he said. “We can’t wait to see what this program can grow into.”