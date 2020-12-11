Omaha group provides healthful meals to battle pandemic hunger and help local farmers

It includes the Cups Cafe, where entrepreneurs can introduce people to their wares. Beginning restaurateurs were having pop-ups in the cafe space. Various kitchen spaces were used for teaching children about nutrition and cooking, for catering and events, for rent by the hour to small food businesses and for preparing meals. Shared office space is designed to help incubate businesses.

Most of that came to a screeching halt in March, when the coronavirus reached Omaha.

“Pretty much all of our attention went to emergency services,” said Emily Barber, food justice and access manager for No More Empty Pots.

No More Empty Pots already had a system in place to make and distribute meals. The organization expanded it greatly.

“We didn’t think about lowering our standards,” Williams said. “Our intention was to even improve the quality of food that was going out, do it at a larger scale and in a way that’s responsive to what the community says they need.”

The effort has taken putting almost the whole staff to work in the kitchens. It also has cost a lot more money. The foundations that support No More Empty Pots increased their funding. The organization has received federal CARES Act assistance through Douglas County.