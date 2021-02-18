Omaha hazardous waste collection site will reopen Friday

An Omaha household chemicals collection facility will reopen Friday.

With repairs made to the facility's ventilation and safety systems, Under The Sink can receive material again, and its ReStore will be open for business.

The facility, at 4001 S. 120th St., will return to its normal operating hours of Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Saturday drop-offs are accepted only with an appointment, which can be made at 402-444-7465.

