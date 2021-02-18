 Skip to main content
Omaha hazardous waste collection site will reopen Friday
kc-restore2 (copy)

Dan May unloads an SUV full of paint cans and other products at Under the Sink in 2007.

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

An Omaha household chemicals collection facility will reopen Friday.

With repairs made to the facility's ventilation and safety systems, Under The Sink can receive material again, and its ReStore will be open for business.

The facility, at 4001 S. 120th St., will return to its normal operating hours of Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. 

Saturday drop-offs are accepted only with an appointment, which can be made at 402-444-7465.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

