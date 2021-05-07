Omaha historian Howard Hamilton's death came at a historic time, in a historic way

Quirky raconteur Howard Hamilton — famous for his Halloween cemetery tours — lived to share Omaha’s history.
And when he died in November at age 85, he became part of it.
He was one of the almost 600,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, said Omaha businessman Ben Katt, executor of his will.
In fact, the historic pandemic is the reason a celebration of his life and burial of his cremated remains have been delayed for more than five months.
“It has been a challenging time,” Katt said.
He is having an open house Saturday so friends can remember and honor Omaha’s "unofficial historian." It will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Site 1 Brewing at 2566 Farnam St.
Katt said he’s working with Bill Cutler at Heafey-Heafey-Hoffman-Cutler funeral home on a burial plan. Hamilton has a family plot at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, but Katt is considering other options as well.
“Maybe we will sprinkle the ashes out there,” he said.
Hamilton became widely known in Omaha for his downtown history shop near 13th and Howard Streets and especially for his forays into historic Omaha cemeteries such as Forest Lawn, Prospect Hill and Holy Sepulchre.
He had hundreds of scrapbooks filled with newspaper clippings and other resources that told Omaha’s story from its founding to a few years ago.
Information on cemeteries — and their occupants — took up a whole room.
On his tours, he would visit famous graves of people such as World-Herald founder Gilbert Hitchcock, “Throw Momma From the Train” actress Anne Ramsey (an Omaha native who rests at Forest Lawn) and President Benjamin Harrison’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
He also wrote a book, “Believe It, Omaha (Or Not),” and collected more than 1,300 trivia questions for a 1993 board game, Trivia-Omaha.
Hamilton was born in Schofield, Wisconsin, and moved to Omaha at age 6. He graduated from Omaha Tech High School and Creighton University and studied Arabic and Urdu at Georgetown University. He once told The World-Herald that he spoke 13 languages by age 21.
He was an administrator for the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1960s and taught at Metropolitan Community College from 1975 to 2000.
He has few survivors; two sisters preceded him in death, and only nieces and nephews remain. Cutler said making sure that relatives were found also delayed his services.
To Katt, who first met Hamilton as his landlord, he was special.
“He was kind of like a grandpa in some ways,” he said. “We built a relationship.”
Hamilton rented several residences from Katt and his business partner. They would move him to more suitable places as he got older and needed different things.
They also loved to listen to his Omaha stories, sometimes at a local bar.
“We went out with him quite a lot," Katt said. "He liked to drink a good beer and chat a bit.”
Another friend, Jim Thompson, said Bud Olson’s and Crescent Moon were among Hamilton’s favorite hangouts.
Thompson frequently gave him rides home.
“Since I’d known him, he’d never driven a car,” Thompson said. “He would take public transportation or walk.”
For someone who didn’t drive, he knew a lot about Omaha streets. Thompson said Hamilton knew the origins of all their names.
Thompson was among a group of people who helped go through Hamilton’s possessions when he died to determine what might be valuable for museums or other archives.
Hamilton himself donated 15 file cabinets of his collection to the Durham Museum several years ago.
“It’s really a lifetime of research that he’s given us,” Carrie Meyer, then the curator of exhibits and collections at the Durham, said in 2016.
His most prized possession was a “souvenir satin” of a newspaper story about President Grover Cleveland’s visit to Omaha in 1887. Hamilton found it at an Omaha antique store.
“He would tell me, ‘You have to be sure you get that hung up,’” Katt said.
It now has a prominent place in Katt’s office.
Katt visited Hamilton at least once a month until the pandemic hit. The older man would dazzle his landlord with the clippings he collected and his knowledge of all things Omaha.
“He even found an article about the house I bought in midtown,” Katt said. “He was a great old guy."
