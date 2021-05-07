Omaha historian Howard Hamilton's death came at a historic time, in a historic way

He has few survivors; two sisters preceded him in death, and only nieces and nephews remain. Cutler said making sure that relatives were found also delayed his services.

To Katt, who first met Hamilton as his landlord, he was special.

“He was kind of like a grandpa in some ways,” he said. “We built a relationship.”

Hamilton rented several residences from Katt and his business partner. They would move him to more suitable places as he got older and needed different things.

They also loved to listen to his Omaha stories, sometimes at a local bar.

“We went out with him quite a lot," Katt said. "He liked to drink a good beer and chat a bit.”

Another friend, Jim Thompson, said Bud Olson’s and Crescent Moon were among Hamilton’s favorite hangouts.

Thompson frequently gave him rides home.

“Since I’d known him, he’d never driven a car,” Thompson said. “He would take public transportation or walk.”

For someone who didn’t drive, he knew a lot about Omaha streets. Thompson said Hamilton knew the origins of all their names.