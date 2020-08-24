Omaha hits 100 degrees for the first time in two years

With the Omaha metro area in the midst of its hottest stretch of the summer, the city hit triple-digit temperatures on Monday — the first time in two years.
The temperature reached 100 degrees at 2:49 p.m. Monday. The last triple-digit day was the 101 degrees on May 27, 2018, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat is expected to continue through Thursday, followed by cooler weather and a chance of rain, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Highs in Omaha are forecast in the upper 90s through Thursday, Albright said, making the time period since Saturday the summer’s longest stretch of days at 95 degrees or above.
This summer, Omaha has seen more than its normal share of days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, Albright said. Through Thursday, Omaha will have recorded 45 such days. Since the 1930s, Omaha has averaged 36 a year, he said.
Cooler weather moves in Friday, and highs are expected to continue dropping into early next week.
“We’re almost there, we just need to get through the workweek,” he said.
The cool weather could continue into the first week of September: The U.S. Climate Prediction Center is projecting a cool start to the month for much of the north-central United States.
Any rain that comes is sorely needed. Omaha is in the midst of its fourth-driest start to the month of August, Albright said. Rain is possible on Friday and again on Sunday, with the best chance for a meaningful amount Sunday night, he said.
A possible case of heat stroke also was reported Monday afternoon. Medics were called to Pacific Springs Golf Course, 168th and Harney Streets, to check on a woman with apparent heat stroke, according to scanner traffic.
Heat is the biggest weather killer in the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On average, it’s responsible for more deaths per year than any other type of weather.
“You may love your outdoor time,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said. “But if you are not ready for what has been forecast, it can be dangerous. You know what to do to prevent heat-related injuries: Stay cool, stay hydrated and be aware of the conditions.”
Here's some breaking heat news - It won't last forever / Get through the workweek and you can expect high temperatures in the 80's for your weekend! pic.twitter.com/r18wTgZaCU— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) August 24, 2020
County health officials offer these tips:
• Never leave a person or an animal in a closed, parked vehicle.
• Drink plenty of fluids before you get thirsty — water is the best drink.
• Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.
• Take advantage of air conditioning as much as you can.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
• Limit outdoor activities to the cooler morning and evening hours.
• Athletes participating in outdoor activities need special attention and lots of fluids.
• Check on people 65 years of age or older. They are more at risk, as are children.
• Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.
