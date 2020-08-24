Omaha hits 100 degrees for the first time in two years

With the Omaha metro area in the midst of its hottest stretch of the summer, the city hit triple-digit temperatures on Monday — the first time in two years.

The temperature reached 100 degrees at 2:49 p.m. Monday. The last triple-digit day was the 101 degrees on May 27, 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat is expected to continue through Thursday, followed by cooler weather and a chance of rain, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Highs in Omaha are forecast in the upper 90s through Thursday, Albright said, making the time period since Saturday the summer’s longest stretch of days at 95 degrees or above.

This summer, Omaha has seen more than its normal share of days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, Albright said. Through Thursday, Omaha will have recorded 45 such days. Since the 1930s, Omaha has averaged 36 a year, he said.

Cooler weather moves in Friday, and highs are expected to continue dropping into early next week.

“We’re almost there, we just need to get through the workweek,” he said.