Omaha Holiday Lights Festival kicks off in Gene Leahy Mall on Thanksgiving

Omaha's annual Holiday Lights Festival will bring lighting displays and community events back to the downtown Gene Leahy Mall and continue a tradition of advocating for food relief efforts.

In its 23rd season, the community festival again partners with the Shine the Light on Hunger fundraising campaign to benefit Food Bank for the Heartland.

The event will kick off Thanksgiving night with a 6 p.m. lighting ceremony in Gene Leahy Mall's pavilion. A multimedia show of lights and video projections will be accompanied by holiday music throughout the park.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the event Thursday morning alongside festival organizers with Conagra, the Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation, Food Bank for the Heartland and Baker's Supermarkets.

"I think it's extra special this year because it's in person and we have a new partner in the Gene Leahy Mall," Stothert said. "Last year (the park) was all under construction, but now there will be music, light shows — it's going to complement everything going on downtown."

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly limited the community events of last year's festival. Holding events in an outdoor space like Gene Leahy Mall should help people feel safe, Stothert said.

This year, Shine the Light on Hunger aims to raise enough funds for 3 million meals. Conagra, the Scoular Foundation and Farm Credit Services of America will match donations up to $100,000. Baker’s will contribute $20,000 to the cause.

The annual campaign comes amid an "unprecedented combination of supply chain disruptions, decreased donations of food and funds, increased cost to purchase food and transportation," said Brian Barks, president and CEO at Food Bank for the Heartland.

"There is no doubt that the need for donations in food, funds and volunteer hours is essential. Food insecurity impacts one in 10 here in the heartland," Barks said.

The fundraising campaign led by the Conagra Brands Foundation began Thursday and runs until Dec. 31. Nonperishable food items can be donated at collection barrels located around Omaha, including in Baker’s stores. Monetary donations can be made online at FoodBankHeartland.org.

Campaign contributors also can feed special holiday parking meters found on sidewalks near businesses. Locations of the meters, which are white, can be found at holidaylightsfestival.org.

Nonperishable food items can be dropped at select community organizations and businesses.

Holiday lights and décor will be set up in the Old Market and surrounding streets from Thanksgiving to Jan. 2. Lights will be put up from 10th to 13th Streets between Farnam and Jackson Streets. Displays also will be set up along 24th Street in North and South Omaha.

The lighting ceremony planned for 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night will be followed by a 7 p.m. holiday concert in the Holland Performing Arts Center.

A New Year's Eve fireworks show is planned for Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Spectators can park in the CHI Health Center parking lots. The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D.

A full schedule of events can be found at holidaylightsfestival.org.

Now in its 23rd year, the Festival of Lights began in 1999 after a coalition of city officials, corporations and foundations chose to present a gift of holiday lights to the city of Omaha. That first year, the celebration was called Millennium Lights. More than 60,000 people came downtown to witness the lighting ceremony.

The Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation was established the following year to continue Millennium Lights as the annual Holiday Lights Festival.