Omaha Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Monday; fundraiser benefits food bank

Holiday lights will soon shine in the Old Market and along 24th Street as Omaha kicks off the annual Holiday Lights Festival on Monday.
Just like last year, organizers will not hold a Thanksgiving lighting ceremony. Instead, holiday lights and décor will be set up in the Old Market and surrounding streets from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Lights will be put up from 10th to 13th Streets between Harney and Jackson Streets. Displays will also be set up along 24th Street in North and South Omaha.
Organizers are also putting extra emphasis on the festival's "Shine the Light on Hunger" campaign, which benefits the Food Bank for the Heartland.
Community support for the food bank is more important than ever, said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.
The food bank distributed about 37 million meals last fiscal year, an 8.9 million increase from the year before, and an amount the organization didn't expect to reach until 2028.
"The vast majority of the donated dollars we're receiving are being spent on food purchases," Barks said. "We're spending $780,000 a month on food compared to $80,000 before the pandemic."
The fundraising campaign led by the Conagra Brands Foundation began Wednesday and runs until Dec. 31. Nonperishable food items can be donated at collection barrels located around Omaha, including in Baker's Supermarkets. Monetary donations can be made online at FoodBankHeartland.org.
This year's goal is to provide 2 million meals, said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Conagra will match all funds up to $100,000. Baker's Supermarkets will contribute $20,000 to the cause.
Other ways to contribute to the campaign include:
» Text “FOOD” to 74121 to make a monetary donation.
» Feed special holiday parking meters found on sidewalks near businesses. Locations of the meters, which are white, can be found at holidaylightsfestival.org.
» Drop off nonperishable food items at select community organizations and businesses or during the Family Festival on Dec. 6.
With COVID safety precautions in mind, many of this year's events will be socially distanced, including a drive-thru family festival at the Omaha Police Department's mounted patrol barn and the New Year's Eve fireworks show.
Spectators can watch New Year’s Eve fireworks from their own vehicles. Free parking is available in Lots A, B and C near the CHI Health Center and in Gallup parking lots. Lots open at 6 p.m., and viewers can tune into STAR 104.5 to hear the music.
The Family Festival, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5, will be set up as a drive-thru at the police mounted patrol barn at 615 Leavenworth St. Families can pick up craft kits, see holiday characters and meet police horses.
Now in its 22nd year, the Festival of Lights began in 1999 after a coalition of city officials, corporations and foundations chose to present a gift of holiday lights to the City of Omaha. That initial year the celebration was called the Millennium Lights.
More than 60,000 people came downtown to witness the lighting ceremony.
The Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation was established the following year to continue Millennium Lights as the annual Holiday Lights Festival.
Holiday lights in Omaha through the years
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capital Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
