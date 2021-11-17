Omaha Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Monday; fundraiser benefits food bank

Holiday lights will soon shine in the Old Market and along 24th Street as Omaha kicks off the annual Holiday Lights Festival on Monday.

Just like last year, organizers will not hold a Thanksgiving lighting ceremony. Instead, holiday lights and décor will be set up in the Old Market and surrounding streets from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Lights will be put up from 10th to 13th Streets between Harney and Jackson Streets. Displays will also be set up along 24th Street in North and South Omaha.

Organizers are also putting extra emphasis on the festival's "Shine the Light on Hunger" campaign, which benefits the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Community support for the food bank is more important than ever, said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

The food bank distributed about 37 million meals last fiscal year, an 8.9 million increase from the year before, and an amount the organization didn't expect to reach until 2028.

"The vast majority of the donated dollars we're receiving are being spent on food purchases," Barks said. "We're spending $780,000 a month on food compared to $80,000 before the pandemic."