Omaha homeless encampment sparks police involvement and call for housing resources

“All the sweep did was push people away from a place they had made their home,” Carney said on behalf of Omaha Autonomous. “The only thing that has changed is now folks are heading into winter without any sense of security further from the resources they need access to.”

Omaha Autonomous has kept in contact with several of the people displaced from the camp. The group said that in the weeks following the clear-out, it hasn’t seen any effort by Union Pacific, the city or police to clean up the property.

O’Connell and Carney said they would like to see more avenues to attainable housing, noting a man they often ran into at the encampment who has been on a housing wait list for three years.

“We seem to lack the ability to put people into housing quickly and effectively,” O’Connell said.

Shortening the list is something McCoy would like to see, as well.

McCoy estimates that about 900 people are on the list on any given day, waiting for housing in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties, and of those 300 to 400 are chronically homeless.

“If there was not one new person added to the list, it would take us nearly a year just to get housing opportunities for everybody who was on the list that first day,” McCoy said.