Omaha homeowner dies after being pinned against garage by vehicle

A 66-year-old Omaha man died Wednesday after being pinned between a vehicle and his home's garage door, Omaha police said.
Harold Hannon was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said Thursday.
First responders were called to a home at 3942 Y St. about 4:50 p.m. Police officers arrived to find Omaha Fire Department medics performing lifesaving procedures on Hannon.
