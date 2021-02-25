Omaha Housing Authority seniors are having COVID vaccines brought to them

OHA residents have a major role to play in fighting COVID-19. Issaka said people have stepped up to be community health ambassadors. They learned about prevention and then the vaccine, and share that information with their neighbors.

“We got the residents involved and empowered them to get the message out about wearing masks and testing,” Issaka said. “We continue to empower them to get information out about the vaccinations.”

That dynamic played out in plain sight Wednesday in the sunny activity room at Crown Tower, near 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway. Gloria Brown was guided into the room by Gomez Davis. She said she had forgotten today was the day. But Davis, the resident captain on her apartment floor, reminded her, and she went right along.

“Oh yes,” Brown said. “I don’t want to get that disease.”

Davis had similarly reminded three other people from his floor — even though at 64 he was too young to get a shot himself Wednesday, because Nebraska is currently limiting doses to people 65 and above and educators.