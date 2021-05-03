Omaha job fair will hire ushers, security officers for College World Series

The group that manages Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park is looking to fill out its roster of ushers, crowd managers and security officers ahead of next month's College World Series.

The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority will host a seasonal jobs fair Tuesday at the CHI Health Center to hire for those positions.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interviews will be conducted on site.

MECA will accept applications for "enthusiastic and hard workers who’d like to be a part of the 'Greatest Show on Dirt!'" according to a press release.

Applicants should apply online at omahameca.com/employees before going to the fair.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply to be an usher/ticket taker and 18 to be a security guard or crowd manager.

The NCAA last month announced that attendance will be capped at 50% capacity for its outdoor spring championships, including the College World Series. TD Ameritrade Park has a capacity of 24,000.

An opening day celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 18. Games will run from June 19 through either June 29 or June 30.