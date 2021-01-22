Omaha keeping up with pothole repairs, but February may be the real test

So far, this winter is a marked change from two years ago, when Omaha’s snowiest February on record produced one of the worst pothole seasons in the city’s history. The city spent more than $13 million to patch potholes that year. It used more than 11,300 tons of asphalt to fill potholes, more than double the amounts in 2017 and 2018 and more than triple the 3,500 tons used in 2020.

But 2019 should serve as a cautionary tale: Pothole season is just beginning.

“If it stays dry through February, we’re going to be in great shape,” Pfitzer said. “If we get a real wet February, we are going to have more pothole orders coming in.”

From Jan. 1 to Thursday, Public Works received 335 pothole work orders, a number that may include multiple potholes per order. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, total requests were about 7,300, 6,800 and 4,600, respectively.

Crews have so far used almost 100 tons of cold patch, a cheaper, short-term repair that doesn’t adhere to the road as well as hot asphalt, which is used once the weather warms up. The city’s 2021 asphalt budget is $772,500, an increase of more than $22,000 from last year.