Omaha keeping up with pothole repairs, but February may be the real test

After a few cycles of snowstorms and warmer days, Omaha drivers are reporting an annual foe: the pothole.
Fearing that two side-by-side potholes near her home in the Mockingbird Hills neighborhood would eventually ruin her tire, Karen Dolak reported the craters to the city last week. A crew arrived to the neighborhood near 96th and Q Streets within two days to patch the holes.
“I wish people would file a report,” Dolak said, “because I don’t have much trouble getting them to respond.”
Pothole reports to OmahaHotline.com, a city website where people can report things like potholes and graffiti, are picking up as January progresses. The city said more than 80 pothole reports had been made between Jan. 14 and Thursday.
The reports span the city, from 52nd Street and Underwood Avenue to 144th Street and Millard Avenue to Sorensen Parkway near Roncalli High School.
Scores of potholes across Omaha go unreported. But City Engineer Todd Pfitzer said a warm fall and relatively dry winter have allowed Department of Public Works crews to stay on top of repairs.
The turnaround time for patching potholes is currently less than a week, Pfitzer said.
“We’ve had a relatively dry winter,” he said, “so that’s working in our favor.”
So far, this winter is a marked change from two years ago, when Omaha’s snowiest February on record produced one of the worst pothole seasons in the city’s history. The city spent more than $13 million to patch potholes that year. It used more than 11,300 tons of asphalt to fill potholes, more than double the amounts in 2017 and 2018 and more than triple the 3,500 tons used in 2020.
But 2019 should serve as a cautionary tale: Pothole season is just beginning.
“If it stays dry through February, we’re going to be in great shape,” Pfitzer said. “If we get a real wet February, we are going to have more pothole orders coming in.”
From Jan. 1 to Thursday, Public Works received 335 pothole work orders, a number that may include multiple potholes per order. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, total requests were about 7,300, 6,800 and 4,600, respectively.
Crews have so far used almost 100 tons of cold patch, a cheaper, short-term repair that doesn’t adhere to the road as well as hot asphalt, which is used once the weather warms up. The city’s 2021 asphalt budget is $772,500, an increase of more than $22,000 from last year.
Public Works crews take advantage of days like Thursday, when the temperature reached the mid-40s, to repair potholes. Along with cold patches, the city is using leftover asphalt from last year to make fixes that last longer than a cold patch. The asphalt is heated and combined with adhesive and other products. Pfitzer compared the process to recycling.
“It’s not new asphalt, but it’s better than cold patching,” he said.
The city can also get ahead whenever an expected storm doesn’t materialize. On Sunday, the city called in employees because of a forecast that included an inch of snow. But it never showed up, so those employees instead began filling pothole orders, Pfitzer said.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports