Omaha keeps two tree debris drop off sites open Friday
Omaha keeps two tree debris drop off sites open Friday

20200812_new_trees_LS01 (copy)

Darnell Coleman unloads branches at a city lot at 11th and Locust Streets on Tuesday. 

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

The City of Omaha is keeping two of its tree debris drop-off sites open through Friday.

The sites at 156th and F Streets and 11th and Locust Streets will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Tranquility site closed Thursday because the lot was full, and it needed to be cleared for a soccer tournament, according to the city.

Bellevue also has a drop-off site open on Friday: the old landfill on Cedar Island Road at Rose Lane is open until 3:30 p.m. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

