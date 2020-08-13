Omaha keeps two tree debris drop off sites open Friday

The City of Omaha is keeping two of its tree debris drop-off sites open through Friday.

The sites at 156th and F Streets and 11th and Locust Streets will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Tranquility site closed Thursday because the lot was full, and it needed to be cleared for a soccer tournament, according to the city.

Bellevue also has a drop-off site open on Friday: the old landfill on Cedar Island Road at Rose Lane is open until 3:30 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.