Omaha landlord and storage unit owner Dave Paladino dies in Iowa plane crash

An Omaha property and storage business owner who sparked several debates at City Hall died Thursday in a small-plane crash in Iowa, his brother said Friday.

Dave Paladino, 54, and a young relative were killed in a plane crash in Lamoni, Iowa, just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Lamoni is located near the Iowa-Missouri border, about 145 miles from Omaha and straight south of Des Moines.

Tony Molinaro, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration, said a single-engine Cirrus SR-22 had crashed west of the Lamoni Municipal Airport.

Kevin Paladino said Friday that his brother was flying the plane from Omaha to a lake property in Iowa. After taking off, Kevin Paladino said, his brother realized something was wrong with the plane. As he landed at the Lamoni airport, the plane went off the runway and crashed, he said.

"We're all in shock," he said. "It's quite a loss."

Dave Paladino was married with two sons and a daughter.

The plane, which was manufactured in 2004, is registered to Airmark Group LLC in Valley, Nebraska.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The Decatur County Sheriff's Office referred questions to the federal agencies.