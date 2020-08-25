 Skip to main content
Omaha landmarks to shine purple and gold to mark 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment
Some Omaha landmarks will sport purple and gold lighting on Wednesday. 

The colors will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which secured women's right to vote. 

It's part of "Forward Into Light," led by the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission. The campaign, which plays off of the historic slogan "Forward through Darkness, Forward into Light," has encouraged people across the country to participate. 

Omaha landmarks that will be lit up include the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, the University of Nebraska at Omaha's bell tower and the Woodmen Tower.

