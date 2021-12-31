Omaha law firm again offers Safe Ride Home on New Year's Eve

An Omaha law firm is once again offering a safe ride home for area residents who engage in too much New Year’s Eve revelry.

Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf & Lathrop founded its “Safe Ride Home” program in 1990 in an effort to reduce drunken driving by paying people's cab fares. Since then, the program has paid for more than 65,000 rides.

Rides are provided from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. within Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

To access the free service, call 402-292-2222, press option 2 and tell the dispatcher you want the "Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home." Rides also can be booked using the zTrip app on one's phone.

And, no, the cab will not take you to another bar or party. Rides are offered only to homes or hotels.

Each year, Nebraska records more than 1,500 vehicle crashes involving alcohol, and an average of 75 Nebraskans annually die in such crashes. In addition, more than 5,000 suspected drunken drivers annually have their licenses automatically suspended under the state’s automatic license revocation law.

Law enforcement officials encourage those who observe suspected drunken drivers to call 911.

