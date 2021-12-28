Omaha Library Board likely to vote on plans for downtown library next week

The Omaha Library Board of Trustees will likely meet next week for a vote that could bring the city one step closer to the relocation of its largest library.

If board members move forward with a special meeting planned for Jan. 6, the nine members will meet in the downtown W. Dale Clark Library to decide whether to approve lease agreements for two locations that would house the library's public and administrative services.

The W. Dale Clark Library has for 45 years claimed a space just south of Dodge Street and west of the Gene Leahy Mall. The building's days are numbered, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced in November.

Under a proposed plan, the library's public services will move to 1401 Jones St., where the city will lease a building for $465,000 a year on a 10-year lease. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building.

The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and will need to be renovated, which is expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.