Omaha, Lincoln sports bars gearing up for first Husker football game

“Everybody's down,” said Anthony Yarger, general manager of Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille in Omaha. “I can't say that it's been the best year in the world. It’s down from previous years exponentially, but you just gotta fight through it and make it work.”

Oscar's has a steady foundation in takeout business, Yarger said, adding that the Omaha sports bar never had to temporarily close when many other businesses did in mid-March.

On a normal game day, Yarger said, Oscar's does a lot of its business on takeout orders of pizza and wings. Yarger hopes the business still can have a good mix of safe dining in and takeout, but he really doesn’t know what to expect fans to do on game day.

The return of Husker football certainly can’t hurt.

It’s estimated that Nebraska athletics has a $245.5 million economic impact in Lincoln every year, according to a 2014 study by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.

“I'll take a bad Husker game over a perfect concert,” said Marsh, the Longwells owner.

Marsh said he hopes for a safe but good turnout come Halloween when NU welcomes Wisconsin to Lincoln, but, like many things in 2020, the game-day experience in Lincoln may not be the same.