Omaha Luminarium draws first CEO from leading San Francisco science center

From the moment she started working on the Omaha project, Raker said she was impressed by the commitment in the city to create a science center that would be first-class, cutting-edge, engaging and accessible to everyone.

The Omaha planners then last fall retained the services of a national search firm, Koya Partners, to help find the museum’s first CEO.

Raker’s first interview with Koya in December was not as a job candidate, but just to advise the firm on what they should be looking for in a candidate.

But by February, Raker began to wonder whether she herself would be interested in the job. Included in her thoughts were some big-picture considerations.

Emerging from the pandemic, Raker said, cultural institutions all across the country are facing two major challenges:

How can such institutions, which historically have been mostly White and affluent, embrace the racial reckoning that followed George Floyd’s murder and find ways to be more inclusive?

And how can they find new, more sustainable funding models, including new kinds of community support and corporate engagement?