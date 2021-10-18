Omaha man, 86, served as example of 'living well and doing right'

A memorial service for Gayard Nygren of Omaha will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Omaha. Nygren died Wednesday at age 86.

Nygren grew up on a farm near Newman Grove, Nebraska. His fondest childhood memories were the pranks he and his father devised to one up each other — his favorite was the toppling of the outhouse his father occupied.

Faith and family were a constant in his life. Coreen Nelson, the young girl whose family regularly sat at the same dining room table and shared his faith, became his wife. Gayard was 19 and Coreen Nelson was 17 when they married on a steamy July day in 1954 in their country church.

Gayard Nygren farmed and Coreen Nygren taught at the nearby one-room school during the early years of their marriage. They had three daughters, Colleen, Gaylene and Judith.

Gayard and Coreen moved their young family to Norfolk, where they bought a motel, the Pink Flamingo. Their adjoining home was a gathering spot for family, friends and the salesmen and musicians who became regulars.

When they traded their motel for a quieter life, the couple opened their basement to friends for dancing.

Neighbors relied on Nygren to help around their houses and in times of need.