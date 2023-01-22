Omaha man arrested in connection with 2020 slaying

A 57-year-old Omaha man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a 2020 homicide.

Authorities said Jerry L. Johnson is responsible for the April 2020 slaying of 37-year-old Ebony King. Johnson was also arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

King was found dead at a North Omaha home near 25th and Hartman Avenues on April 15, 2020, The World-Herald previously reported.

Police previously arrested 33-year-old Anthony Triplett in May 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with King’s slaying. Triplett pleaded not guilty, and his case was listed as closed as of June 2021, according to court records.

King’s mother, Poline King, told The World-Herald shortly after her daughter’s death that the mother of three saw her children as “her favorite blessing of all.”

“Everybody who would meet her loved her,” she said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department homicide unit at 402-444-5656. People also can contact Omaha Crimes Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, on www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

World-Herald staff writer Luna Stephens contributed to this report.