Omaha man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire destroys home

A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree arson after a fire destroyed a house in North Omaha.

Omaha fire crews responded to a fire in a detached garage near 33rd and Drexel Streets about 3:45 p.m., Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story house and a detached garage.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the home unharmed. The house, valued at $79,000, was deemed a total loss.

Investigators determined the fire began in the garage before jumping to the house, Fitzpatrick said, and it had been intentionally set. A man who lives at the residence was located in the area and arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and two counts of third-degree arson.

