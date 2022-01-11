Omaha man charged with first-degree arson ordered held on $50,000 bail

A 32-year-old Omaha man charged with first-degree arson in an apartment house fire near 79th and Blondo Streets was ordered held on $50,000 bail Monday in Douglas County.

Joseph J. Petree, according to an affidavit filed by Omaha police, said he intentionally set the fire Friday morning at 2316 Benson Gardens Blvd. Firefighters reported reported smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment upon arrival about 7:20 a.m.

Petree, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for smoke inhalation, allegedly told arson investigators at the hospital that he set the fire with the intention of harming himself. He was released from the hospital the same day and booked in the Douglas County Jail.

The fire which had reached the third floor area and attic space was brought under control in about 20 minutes, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. Three occupants, including Petree, were displaced by the fire incident.

Investigators estimated about $36,000 damage to the building valued at $2.2 million. Petree must pay 10% of the bail amount, $5,000, to be released from jail.

