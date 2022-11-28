 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist

A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist.

Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with suspended license. 

Investigators determined that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Penalosa was southbound on Saddle Creek Road about 7:25 p.m. The Jeep began to turn east onto Hamilton Street and was struck by a northbound 2009 Harley-Davidson driven by Zadina.

Zadina was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died during surgery.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

