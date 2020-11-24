Omaha man charged with murder in Sonic Drive-In shootings is ordered held without bail

A 23-year-old man charged with killing two Sonic Drive-In employees and injuring two others was ordered held without bail Tuesday in an appearance before a Sarpy County judge.
Roberto C. Silva Jr. of Omaha was arrested Saturday night at the fast-food restaurant at 1307 Cornhusker Road. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree arson.
Two of the employees, Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were declared dead at the scene. Two others, Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25, were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. A hospital spokesman said no information about their condition is being released.
Bellevue police were called to the fast-food restaurant at 9:23 p.m. Saturday. Someone saw wires and pipes sticking out of the back of a U-Haul truck, which was on fire, police said. About a minute later, the incident was reported as a shooting.
Arriving officers spotted three of the injured Sonic workers inside the restaurant building and pulled them out to attempt lifesaving measures. Another wounded worker was found away from those three.
Minutes later, Silva was put in handcuffs as he lay face down on the ground. A prosecutor said Tuesday that Silva drove to Sonic in the U-Haul and retrieved his guns from the truck. While he was walking toward the restaurant, the prosecutor said, he threw several incendiary devices.
Bellevue police officers first encountered Silva on Wednesday after Sonic employees called police to report that a man from out of state had reported that someone had been fraudulently using his Sonic app that night to purchase food at the Bellevue Sonic, including hamburgers and corn dogs.
When officers arrived at the Sonic, they saw a Toyota Camry leaving the area. The license plate matched the description Sonic workers had given to dispatchers.
The officers stopped Silva’s car and interviewed him about the matter. They then arrested Silva and took him to the Sarpy County Jail. Silva was released from jail Thursday after posting 10% of $1,500 bail.
Officers found three firearms in Silva’s car during the Wednesday traffic stop. The guns were kept as evidence. Silva has a Nebraska concealed-carry permit, police said.
Officers found four other firearms Saturday near the Sonic, but police said Silva didn’t have any weapons on him when officers handcuffed him.
Community members gathered Sunday evening to mark the tragedy. Flowers, candles and a makeshift sign were displayed in a parking lot near the Sonic.
At least two fundraisers have begun. The Bellevue First Facebook page provides information on a plan to split donations equally among families of the four victims. Donations to Bellevue First can be made at either Bellevue branch of Great Western Bank, according to the site.
