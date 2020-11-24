Omaha man charged with murder in Sonic Drive-In shootings is ordered held without bail

A 23-year-old man charged with killing two Sonic Drive-In employees and injuring two others was ordered held without bail Tuesday in an appearance before a Sarpy County judge.

Roberto C. Silva Jr. of Omaha was arrested Saturday night at the fast-food restaurant at 1307 Cornhusker Road. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree arson.

Two of the employees, Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were declared dead at the scene. Two others, Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25, were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. A hospital spokesman said no information about their condition is being released.

Bellevue police were called to the fast-food restaurant at 9:23 p.m. Saturday. Someone saw wires and pipes sticking out of the back of a U-Haul truck, which was on fire, police said. About a minute later, the incident was reported as a shooting.

Arriving officers spotted three of the injured Sonic workers inside the restaurant building and pulled them out to attempt lifesaving measures. Another wounded worker was found away from those three.

