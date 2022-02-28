Omaha man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Council Bluffs

Richard Davenport, 51, of Omaha suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Council Bluffs, according to police.
The crash occurred in the intersection of South 24th Street and Veteran’s Memorial Highway.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, an investigation indicates that Davenport was driving his Harley-Davidson east on the highway when Jacob Eyberg turned left in front of him.
Eyberg, 41, was driving a Ford F-150.
The investigation continues.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
