Omaha man critically injured in two-vehicle collision near 52nd and Ames
A 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday in North Omaha. 

Garland Scales of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries to his head and pelvis, an Omaha police spokesman said. The crash occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of 52nd Street and Ames Avenue. 

Investigators determined that Scales was westbound on Ames Avenue in a 2002 Chevrolet Astro minivan that went through a red light. The minivan collided with a northbound 2015 Cadillac CTS sedan driven at a high rate of speed by Windy Wah, 22, of Omaha. 

The impact sent both vehicles to the northwest corner of the intersection, where the minivan hit a concrete retaining wall. Wah was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition with a fractured neck. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

