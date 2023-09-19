An Omaha man died Monday night after his vehicle crashed into a tree near Memorial Park.
Robert Lane, 32, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. near Happy Hollow Boulevard and Dodge Street. Police said Lane was not wearing a seat belt.
Investigators determined that Lane was driving a a 2006 Nissan Maxima northbound on Happy Hollow when it drifted left, leaving the roadway. The Nissan went down a grass embankment and struck a tree.
The crash remains under investigation.
