Omaha man dies at Douglas County Jail while awaiting trial

  • Updated
A 45-year-old inmate of the Douglas County Jail died Tuesday afternoon after being found unresponsive in his cell. 

Anthony J. Robinson of Omaha was awaiting trial on several charges including assault of an officer and two counts of assault of a health care worker, according to a spokeswoman for the Douglas County Department of Corrections. As required by state law, a grand jury will investigate his death. 

Staff members found Robinson unresponsive in his cell about 2:50 p.m., the spokeswoman said. Lifesaving measures were started and then were continued by personnel from the Omaha Fire Department, but Robinson was declared dead at 3 p.m. 

Robinson had been ordered held on $50,000 bail. He would have had have paid 10% of that amount, $5,000, to be released from jail prior to trial. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

