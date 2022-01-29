Omaha man dies from injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash

An Omaha man died from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle crash in North Omaha Friday evening.

Joseph Cue, 43, was driving east at a high rate of speed on Fontenelle Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Cue, who was driving a 2009 Honda Civic, entered the intersection with North 42nd Street and struck a northbound 2018 Toyota RAV4 and a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, according to police. The Toyota then collided with a Buick LaCrosse that was stopped.

Cue’s vehicle and the Toyota came to a rest on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Cue was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

No other injuries were reported.

Speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to police.

