 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man dies from injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash
0 Comments

Omaha man dies from injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man died from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle crash in North Omaha Friday evening.

Joseph Cue, 43, was driving east at a high rate of speed on Fontenelle Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Cue, who was driving a 2009 Honda Civic, entered the intersection with North 42nd Street and struck a northbound 2018 Toyota RAV4 and a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, according to police. The Toyota then collided with a Buick LaCrosse that was stopped.

Cue’s vehicle and the Toyota came to a rest on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Cue was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

No other injuries were reported.

Speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert