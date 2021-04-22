 Skip to main content
Omaha man dies in one-vehicle crash near Hanscom Park
A 59-year-old man died late Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash near Hanscom Park.

Randy M. Rettele of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Ed Creighton Avenue. 

Investigators determined that Rettele was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer westbound on Ed Creighton Avenue. The SUV crossed the median and hit a large wooden retaining wall to the south. 

The vehicle overturned, pinning Rettele underneath. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

