Omaha man dies in one-vehicle crash near Hanscom Park

A 59-year-old man died late Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash near Hanscom Park.
Randy M. Rettele of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Ed Creighton Avenue.
Investigators determined that Rettele was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer westbound on Ed Creighton Avenue. The SUV crossed the median and hit a large wooden retaining wall to the south.
The vehicle overturned, pinning Rettele underneath. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
