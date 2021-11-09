Omaha man dies in rollover crash near 192nd and West Dodge

One man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road in west Omaha.

Witnesses told Omaha police that an eastbound 2018 Chevy Trax went off the roadway and hit a pole just before 11:30 a.m. The crash caused the Trax to spin and catch fire, authorities said.

The driver, 55-year-old Martin P. Robinson, was pulled out by witnesses before the SUV was engulfed in flames, police said.

Medics performed CPR on Robinson but he was declared dead at the scene.

