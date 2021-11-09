 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man dies in rollover crash near 192nd and West Dodge
0 comments

Omaha man dies in rollover crash near 192nd and West Dodge

One man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road in west Omaha. 

Witnesses told Omaha police that an eastbound 2018 Chevy Trax went off the roadway and hit a pole just before 11:30 a.m. The crash caused the Trax to spin and catch fire, authorities said. 

The driver, 55-year-old Martin P. Robinson, was pulled out by witnesses before the SUV was engulfed in flames, police said. 

Medics performed CPR on Robinson but he was declared dead at the scene.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Families reunited at JFK after US travel ban ends

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert