Omaha man dies in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 exit ramp to 72nd Street

A 65-year-old man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 at 72nd Street in Omaha.

Kevin M. Lafferty of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The driver of the second vehicle, Ana Fuertes, 18, of Omaha, was not injured.

Investigators determined that Lafferty was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and Fuertes was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer when the crashed occurred about 7:45 p.m. Police said the Jeep clipped the corner of the Ford Explorer as both vehicles were taking the westbound exit ramp to 72nd Street.

The Ford spun out and came to a rest on the shoulder of the ramp. The Jeep left the ramp and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

The exit ramp was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.