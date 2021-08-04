 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man drowns after saving son in East Lake Okoboji
0 comments

Omaha man drowns after saving son in East Lake Okoboji

An Omaha man became entangled in weeds in East Lake Okoboji and drowned Wednesday morning after saving his son from the very same weeds, according to local law enforcement.

Brandon J. Urban, 41, was at the lake in northwest Iowa when his son fell off a paddleboard and became entangled in weeds, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. He swam out to his son’s location and freed the boy, but Urban became entangled himself and was unable to remain above water.

He was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 11:26 a.m. after receiving a report of a man who was struggling and disappeared below the water off the west shore of East Lake Okoboji near Francis Sites Drive in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Urban’s friends managed to locate him underwater and brought him to the shore, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lifesaving measures were administered at the scene and as Urban was transported by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert