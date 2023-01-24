Omaha man faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking

An Omaha man could be sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the sex trafficking of a minor.

Dalonte Foard, 25, who appeared Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, also was found guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor following a four-day trial in Omaha. He faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced in April.

Evidence at trial showed that in September 2020, two Omaha girls, ages 16 and 17, went missing from their foster home. Prosecutors said Foard picked up the girls and drove them to a hotel where codefendant Thomas Holbert, 34, posted online advertisements promoting the minors for commercial sex acts.

Foard sexually assaulted one of the girls and then posted a new online commercial sex advertisement for her. A man responding to Foard’s ad came to the hotel and paid $60 to engage in a sex act. After the man left, Foard took $50 of the $60 for himself.

Holbert pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 19½ years in federal prison.